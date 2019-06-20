Uniform Fabric Market Headed for Growth and Global Expansion by 2026

Uniform is one form of clothing, which is worn on the basis of industrial characteristics & principles and also reflects the work environment. Fabric plays vital part in the designing of uniform, which is selected on the basis of industry type. For instance, uniform for military is made up of camouflage fabrics, which is produced from heavy cotton yarn. With this type of fabric, military personnel can hide themselves and their equipment from enemies.

Market Dynamics

Usages of oil and dust proof fabrics for designing uniform is major driver for the market growth. The invisible protective film is created by using fluorocarbon polymer, which makes fabric oil and dust proof. The kind of fabric is considered to be nontoxic and nonirritant. Moreover, it is eco-friendly, soft to touch, and comfortable to wear, which is propelling its demand among various end-use industries. Companies offering oil and dust proof fabrics for designing uniform in the market includes Wujiang City Yabao Textiles Co., Ltd., Xinxiang Xinxing Special Fabric Co., Ltd, hanghai Shun Yuan Xiang Textile Pty. Ltd, and others.

The major restraining factor for growth of uniform fabric market is fluctuating price of uniform fabric due to the differentiation in appearances and material of the fabric. Furthermore, manufacturers opt for low quality uniform fabric to reduce cost of operation and earn more profit. This reduces the quality of final product, which is expected to create negative impact on the price of uniform fabric, therefore, restraining the uniform fabric market growth.

Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to growing textile market in this region. Emerging economies such as India, China, and Vietnam are expected to hold major revenue share in this region. According to the India’s Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in FY 2017-18, overall export of products by textile industry in India accounted for US$ 39.2 billion. Furthermore, as per IBEF estimations, the Indian textile market was valued at US$ 150 billion in the FY 2017-18 and is expected to reach US$ 250 billion by 2019. Therefore, growing textile industry in Asia Pacific is expected to propel growth of the uniform fabric market.

Furthermore, China and Vietnam are the major exporter of textile and apparel to the U.S. According to United States International Trade Commission, in FY 2016, China and Vietnam exported 36.8% and 10.8% of the total textile and apparel to the U.S. Thus, fueling growth of uniform fabric market.

Key players in Global Uniform Fabric Market

Key players operating in the market include Woven Fabric Company, Shengzhou HS Necktie & Garment Co., Ltd, Hebei Nhidi Import And Export Trade Co., Ltd, Nangong Zhongao Non-Woven Fabric Co., Ltd. Kataria Silk Mill, and Others.