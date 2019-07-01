US$ 850 Million Dollars Invested By Ford To Manufacture EV’s At Michigan Plant

Flat Rock plant at Michigan to be invested by Ford to boost the production of electric vehicles (EV).

The multinational automaker company is investing US$ 850 million dollars in its own Flat Rock assembly plant at Michigan. The Michigan based company aims to boost the production of electric vehicles. In order to achieve the target, the company will employ nine hundred workers through the year 2023. This investment is a large chunk of investment that the company committed to the electric vehicles which is US$ 11.1 billion dollars.

Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president of global operations commented in a press release, “We’ve taken a fresh look at the growth rates of electrified vehicles and know we need to protect additional production capacity given our accelerated plans for fully electric vehicles.” The company is working on electric F-models and hybrid range furthermore, is working on electric vans due to its partnership with Volkswagen. The company has also announced to complete manufacturing its automatic vehicles at Michigan which will hit the showrooms until 2021.

The company has announced that a manufactured SUV from the Mexican plant will available in 2020. By 2021, it is also planning to build it’s a North American Transit Connect — a small van in Mexico. Ford declared to back out from its truck business in Brazil and improve business in European countries and China. Thus, it is in no small measure that the automaker is taking advanced steps by investing dollars to reach zenith.