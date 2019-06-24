Vacuum Packaging Market SWOT Analysis, Segmentation, Applications & Emerging Audience Till 2026

Vacuum packaging is a technology in which air is removed in order to block the growth of oxygen-breathing microbes, which spoil the product. The purpose of vacuum packaging is to eliminate oxygen from the package. Removal of inner oxygen results in a longer shelf life. It is essential that the accurate incorporation of the product, process, package, and distribution exists in the supply chain to avoid recontamination. The global vacuum packaging market is gaining momentum primarily due to the increasing demand for sanitary packaging in various sectors. A prominent disadvantage of vacuum packaging includes the loss of preservation once the package is opened.
Get a PDF Sample of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/724
Major drivers for the vacuum packaging market include the demand for hygienic packaging, manufacturers’ demand of longer shelf-life, a shift toward easy-to-handle & convenient packaging, and growth of end-use industries. Food packaging market plays a critical role in driving the growth of vacuum packaging market. Ease of handling, portability, and flexibility have increased the popularity of packaged food. This technique ensures shelf life extension with high sterile environment, which prohibits food spoilage.
Market Outlook
Asia Pacific is a major player in the global vacuum packaging market. The market growth is driven by factors such as high demand for packaged food, elevated healthcare expenditure, and rapid urbanization & industrialization in China and India. The augmented use of vacuum packaging in various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals is projected to propel the growth of the vacuum packaging market
Europe accounts for a large market share due to the presence of major packaged food and pharmaceutical manufacturers in this region on account of large packaged and processed food demand. Growing healthcare sector is also expected to propel the pharmaceutical packaging demand in the region. According to the Population Reference Bureau, Statistics Canada and EU, the geriatric population stood at 51 million in North America and 94 million in Europe as of 2016, which has boosted the pharmaceutical industry
Emerging customer base in the Middle East and Africa region provides the vacuum packaging market with high growth opportunities. Increasing need for hygienic and safe products drives the vacuum packaging market in this region. Increasing use of pharmaceuticals due to epidemics such as Ebola in Africa is likely to drive the demand for vacuum packaging in African countries
In Latin America, increasing awareness among consumers regarding food preservation and high disposable incomes coupled with growing reliance on packaged and easily available foods augment the growth of the vacuum packaging market. Presence of major processed food manufacturers such as Nestle and Heinz boosts the potential of vacuum packaging market in this region
Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/724
Some of the key players in the vacuum packaging market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Linpac Packaging Limited, Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Coveris Holding SA, CVP Systems Inc., Ulma Packaging, SCOOP, and Orics Industries, Inc.