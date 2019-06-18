Vegetable Parchment Paper Market boosting the growth through 2026

Vegetable Parchment papers are resistant to moisture and grease, due to which they are widely used for purposes such as baking, roasting, reheating, and wrapping of food items. Vegetable parchment paper can be obtained in the form of sheets, precut rounds, and rolls. It is manufactured using the parchmentizing technique that involves passing the vegetable parchment paper via zinc chloride or sulphuric acid, which results in the bulging of the parchment fiber, making the paper dense, transparent, and grease-resistant with excellent wet-strength properties. Vegetable parchment paper is useful as it allows for easy clean-up and easy transfer of food items from pan to cooling rack. Vegetable parchment paper is generally made using unbleached chlorine-free grease resistant paper that provides high density and non-sticky properties to the paper. Vegetable parchment papers meet all the regulatory compliances, including FDA approvals and is thus widely used by bakeries, restaurants, caterers, and individuals.

Market Dynamics

Vegetable parchment paper is not as strong as ordinary parchment yet is able to resist the action of external agents, especially moisture. It can also be left in liquid for days or boiled, without experiencing any change in its external properties. Since vegetable parchment paper does not contain nitrogen, unlike parchment, it is much less susceptible to attacks of insects, making it an excellent option for wrapping food and baking. This poses as a major factor expected to drive growth of the global vegetable parchment paper market. According to the U.S. Dairy Export Council, the global bakery market grew by 26.0% from 2010 to 2015, and is projected to achieve a CAGR of 1.8% from 2015 to 2020. Additionally, the vegetable parchment paper demonstrates properties such as low air permeability and high chemical resistance, due to which the demand for vegetable parchment paper is increasing amongst food manufacturers, thus boosting growth of the global vegetable parchment paper market. However, various substitutes available for vegetable parchment paper include foil and baking pan, in turn, posing as restraints for growth of the market.

Market Trends

Increasing plastic pollution is a major environmental concern, globally. For instance, according to Central Pollution Control Board, around 4 Mn tons of garbage is disposed every day, out of which 15% (0.60 Mn tons) comprises plastics. Plastics are expected to account for 20% of the entire pollution over the following 25 years, as compared to an estimated 7% currently. These factors are expected to boost demand for recyclable and/or biodegradable options such as vegetable parchment paper, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the vegetable parchment paper market.

Market Outlook

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the fastest-growing market for vegetable parchment paper over the forecast period (2018-2025). This is majorly due to increasing demand for convenience products from end-use industries such as food and baking, in turn, driving growth of the vegetable parchment paper market in emerging economies such as China and India. For instance, according to China’s Bureau of Statistics, food consumption accounted for around 31% of household expenditure or around US$ 641.12 billion in 2015. From 2008 to 2017, money spent on food consumption increased by 41% in China. Additionally, vegetable parchment paper is used in the food and baking industries for applications such as baking sheets, pan liners, and candy and taffy wraps.

Key Players

Major players operating in the market include Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., Paterson Pacific Parchment Company, AMOL Group, JK Paper, Black Label Paper Company, Nordic Paper, and Tesco.