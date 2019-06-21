Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material Market : Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience

Volatile corrosion inhibitors packaging material is obtained by impregnation of volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) or vapor corrosion inhibitors on packaging materials such as paper and plastic. Volatile corrosion inhibitors mainly consists of amino salts or nitrile compounds. It forms a thin barrier on packaging surface to protect metal surfaces by preventing rust and corrosion.

VCI packaging material is used to protect metals against corrosion during transportation and storage. It is commonly used in steel packaging, automotive packaging, metal packaging and others.

Market Dynamics

Volatile corrosion inhibitors packaging material is effectively used for packaging of automotive parts such as gears, axles, and differential units. Furthermore, according to World Trade Organization (WTO), percent share of the global automotive exports in the total merchandized manufactured goods exports was 9% in 2016. This significant demand from the automotive industry is fuelling growth of the global volatile corrosion inhibitors packaging material market.

Growing industrial packaging industry is supporting high adoption of VCI packaging materials. According to a Coherent Market Insights’ study, global industrial packaging market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% between 2017 and 2025 to reach US$ 97.2 billion.

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in the global VCI packaging material market, owing rising demand for anti-corrosion packaging from various end-use industries including electronics and automotive among others.

According to SEMI, an industry association of providers of materials, equipment and services for manufacturing of semiconductors, LED, photovoltaic panels and others, integrated circuit packaging and testing market in China generated revenue of US$ 29 million in 2017 thereby making China largest consumer of packaging equipment and materials in 2017. This growing demand for packaging of electronic components is propelling growth of the VCI packaging materials market in the country.

Furthermore, in 2017, the U.S. exported automotive parts globally valued at US$ 85.6 billion, according to the International Trade Administration, Department of Commerce, the U.S. thereby, increasing demand for automotive packaging materials including volatile corrosion inhibitors packaging materials. This is expected to aid in significant growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global volatile corrosion inhibitors packaging material market include Cortec Corporation, Branopac GmbH, Armor Protective Packaging, Protective Packaging Corporation, Nefab Group, Daubert Industries, Inc., Zerust Excor, and Metpro Group.

