Volvo Announced ‘Care Key’ Feature To Cap Speed In Upcoming Vehicles

Volvo Cars, a Swedish automotive company announced that all the manufactured cars starting from the 2021 model year will be sold with ‘Care Key’ to prevent teenagers from speeding up. The owners will have the privilege to set the speed limit of the vehicle which will be fitted with the keys.

The individual driving the car will be allotted a limit, beyond which he cannot exceed. This feature is very beneficial when the owner is lending the car to speed obsessive drivers or new drivers. Furthermore, Volvo Cars is estimating that insurance companies will offer incentives to the users of ‘Care Key’. In the recent past, the company declared that it will cap the speed of cars to 112 miles per hour, beginning with 2021 car models. The ‘Care Key’ also allows the owner to set the speed limit of the car below 112mph. Furthermore, the company has declared to fit sensors and cameras in the interior of the car to identify and detect distracted and drunk drivers.

Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive of Volvo Cars has questioned the right of car makers to install technologies which can change owner’s behavior. The novel technologies such as the ‘Care Key’ and fitted cameras have raised questions as to how such technologies can be incorporated. The Swedish company tweeted on March 20, 2019, “Volvo Cars introduces Care Key as standard on all cars for safe car sharing.” Thus, automakers realize that town infrastructure and safety technology are not enough to ensure zero injuries at high speeds, thereby ensuring safety through inbuilt car technology.