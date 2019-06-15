Waterproofing Admixture Market Growth, Production, Suppliers, Forecast Report 2026

Waterproofing admixture reduces the permeability of concrete hence making it waterproof. Concrete waterproofing require waterproofing admixture which consists of water-repellent or hydrophobic chemicals that are derived from soaps, vegetable oils, fatty acids and petroleum.

As compared to the conventional waterproofing systems, crystalline waterproofing admixture offer various advantages such as easy handling and transportation, easy use in powdered or crystalline form and comparatively cheap. Waterproofing admixtures have various applications such as foundations, water tanks, underground vaults, sewage and water treatment plants, water reservoirs, precast components, secondary containment structures, tunnel and subway systems, parking structures and swimming pools.

These materials when mixed with concrete form a water-repellent layer alongside pores in the concrete, thus increasing the water resistance. Integral waterproofing offers various advantages increased durability during backfill, resistance to delamination, and decomposition. The demand for waterproofing admixtures is from new construction and also from maintenance and repair activities.

Crystalline waterproofing admixtures are hydrophilic in nature and occur in a dry and powdered form. Crystalline systems prevent concrete damage by using available water to grow crystals within concrete, effectually closing off conduits for moisture. Crystalline waterproofing admixtures block water from all directions making the concrete itself a water barrier. On demolition the concrete can be recycled completely as no VOCs are used in manufacturing.

Waterproofing Admixture Market Outlook – Increasing Demand for Durable and Waterproof Materials Expected to Boost Demand

Increasing demand for waterproof products in the construction industry is one of the major factors boosting the growth of waterproofing admixture market. Asia Pacific is one of the major contributors in the market. This mainly attributed to the rapidly growing urbanization and modern infrastructural needs in the emerging economies such as India and China in the region. In 2016, the construction industry in China exhibited a growth of 17% which was greater than 5% as compared to 2015. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)—part of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India—the Indian construction industry is expected to grow to US$ 5 billion by 2022. From April 2000 to March 2016 the infrastructure and construction development in India received foreign direct investment valued at US$ 25.19 billion.

In 2016, BASF signed an agreement with Henkel to acquire Henkel’s Western European business of waterproofing and tiling. Some of the companies operating in the global waterproofing admixture market are Dow Corning Corporation, Mapei S.p.A, RPM International, Sika A.G., BASF SE, W.R. Grace, Wacker Chemie A.G, Xypex Chemical Corporation, Fosroc International, Evonik A.G., and Pidilite Industries.

