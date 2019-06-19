Well Intervention Market Regional Analysis, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Profits and Forecast 2026

Well intervention refers to any operation that is carried out during the productive life of an oil and gas well. Depletion in oil reserves backed by increasing demand for energy is leading to improved production activities to extend the life of the well.

Companies are focusing on developing new technologies to facilitate well intervention operations. For instance, in 2017, C6 Technologies, an oilfield technology company, launched ComTrac system, which can be operated onshore as well as offshore, consisting of injector unit, control unit, internal electrical conductors, and a head that provides well pressure control.

Increasing energy demand, increase in production activities of oil and gas wells and establishment of new oil and gas wells are giving rise to well intervention activities in the existing and new wells, thereby, driving this market, globally.

Owing to the E&P feasibility, onshore segment dominated the well intervention market in 2016 as large companies majorly focused on onshore production activities. However, technological advancement has allowed major players to explore untapped reserves in the offshore regions over the past few decades.

Light intervention segment held the largest market share in the global well intervention market in 2016. Light intervention are done using slickline, wireline and coiled tubing unit allowing the operator to gather downhole data or to adjust or change any downhole equipment.

Asia Pacific accounted to have a prominent growth in this market, owing to the increasing exploration and production activities backed by increasing energy demand from emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia in this region. For instance, in 2013, Petronas, planned to spend more on E&P activities in Malaysia’s oil and gas sector.

Middle East and Africa are witnessed to have a fast growth rate in well intervention market over the forecast period. Rise in oil production in Nigeria, Angola, Algeria, and Egypt has immensely contributed to the growth of well intervention market in Africa. Nigeria led the region with the production of 1.782 million barrels of oil in 2017.

In 2018, TechnipFmc signed an agreement to acquire 51% stake in Island Offshore Subsea AS. The two companies have planned to deliver Riserless Light Well Intervention (RLWI) services across the globe.

Key players in Global Well Intervention Market –

The major players in well intervention market are Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Incorporate, Weatherford International Ltd., Trican Well Service Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Halliburton Company, National Oilwell Varco Inc., and Precision Drilling Corporation

