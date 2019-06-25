Wine Market to face rise in demand by the end of year 2026

The global wine market was valued at US$ 296.03 billion in 2016 and is slated to reach US$ 404.64 billion by 2025. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast period (2017-2025).

Growing population of women alcohol consumers, expansion of bars and restaurants, exploring different forms of entertainment such as night parties, growing demand from emerging economies and preference for low calorie alcoholic beverages stands to be some of the key driving factors of the wine market. For instance, in India, the number of pubs and bars grew by over 23% during 2014-2016, compared to cafes during the same time period. The health benefits associated with wine such as lower risk of heart disease, reduce risk of type 2 diabetes and cataracts is also playing a key role in driving the market for wine.

Additionally, with the increasing number of millennials shifting from beer and spirit based drinks to wine, the market for wine is expected to witness a positive growth trend during the forecast period. Additionally, the ongoing increase in the consumption of alcohol among females is further driving the sales of red and white wine, thereby helping the market for wine. According to a study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, it is estimated that over 55% of the women prefer wine compared to around 39% for beer in the US. However, the high price of wine compared to other alcohol based drinks such as beer is one of the major hindrance to the growth of the market.

Still wine segment held the majority of market share with around 83% among product types in 2016, while red wine was the preferred option among all customer groups. Changing taste and new preferences among consumers and rising demand for new and exotic flavors such as Riesling wine and other tropical fruit wine is fuelling the growth of the wine market. The market for sparkling wine segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period owing to increasing consumption of champagne during social celebrations.

North America stands as the second largest market for wine with US being the largest player in the region. At a global level, US contributed about 12% of the global market and also being the largest market globally. The country has over 9000 wineries with California contributing around 90% of the wine production in the country. Despite the ageing baby boomers being majority of the consumers of premium wines in the country, growing interest amongst the millennials are bringing a shift in the target customer group which will play a significant role in boosting the growth of the wine market in the country. It is found that millennials consumed over 43% of all wine consumed in 2015 than any other generation as they continue to shift from beer to wine.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the wine market with countries such as China, India being the key contributors in the region. At a global level, China stands to be the largest market for alcohol consumption with the country also being one of the leading importers of wine worldwide. The ongoing recovery of the Chinese economy, growing upper middle class population and the rising disposable income is further expected to boost the consumption of wine in the country.

The country is also focused towards manufacturing its domestic wine, further promoting the growth of wine in the country. Zhejiang Guyue Longshan Shaoxing Wine Company remained the market leader and witnessed volume sales increase by over 5% in 2016. Additionally, with the Chinese government promoting Hong Kong as a wine trading hub and the rise in events such as Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair, ProWine China will further promote the growth and awareness of wine in the country.

Major Players in the Global Wine Market

Global wine market is highly fragmented, with the presence of many large and smaller players in the market. Key players operating in the wine market include E. & J. Gallo Winery, Concha y Toro, The Wine Group, Bacardi Limited, Constellation Brands, Pernod Ricard, Treasury Wine Estates, Caviro, Grupo Penaflor.