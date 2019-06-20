Wireline services, also known as electrical cabling technology, is used in the oil and gas industry for reservoir evaluation, pipe recovery activities, and intervention processes. These services involve the usage of multi-strand cables to carry equipment into wells for purposes such as data acquisition and enhancing performance of wells by providing real-time, quantified, and accurate data. Increasing on-going drilling and completion activities is one of the major drivers for growth of the wireline services market. For instance, in 2018, Exxon Mobil Corporation announced its seventh oil discovery offshore at Guyana, drilling at the Pacora-1 exploration well. Moreover, in 2018, Africa Energy Corp. announced its intention to drill an exploration well in 2019, on Block 2B offshore the west coast of South Africa. Increasing drilling and completion activities is attributed to continuous increase in demand for energy around the globe.

Cased holes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period

Among well type, the cased hole segment held a dominant position in the market in 2016 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The segment is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 15.7 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach US$ 25.8 billion by 2025. Cased hole services comprise executing logging measurements with the help of well chasing or metal piping inserted at the time of well completion activities. Cased hole wireline services are crucial for casing, cement evaluation, and saturation logging, which enables operators to closely examine the well capacity and optimize production. Also, it allows operators to take immediate corrective actions on any issues that arise. Cased hole wireline services thus, offer highly accurate well assessment along with maximum asset recovery, due to which the growth of this segment is rapidly increasing.

The global wireline services market generated revenue of US$ 19.9 billion in 2017, from US$ 19.7 billion in 2016. The market is expected to generate revenue of US$ 33.9 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

North America held the dominant position in wireline services market in 2017.

North America held a dominant position in the market in 2017, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The market in North America is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 9.3 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach US$ 15.8 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are major countries contributing to the growth of North America wireline services market, owing to increasing number of well completions in North America. According to the Baker Hughe’s worldwide rig count, from the total of 1918 oil rigs worldwide, North America accounts for around 985 rigs. The region has large number of advanced oil rigs with various technologies integrated for effective monitoring and maintenance, which is propelling demand for wireline services. Furthermore, presence of leading market players in North America is another factor fueling growth of the wireline services market.

Major players operating in the global wireline services market include GE Oil & Gas Corporation, Superior Energy Services Inc., FMC Technologies Inc., Pioneer Energy Services Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, C&J Energy Services Inc., Allied-Horizontal Wireline Services LLC., Weatherford International, and Halliburton Company.

